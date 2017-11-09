California man pours boiling water on girlfriend's dog, cops say

A California man was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly dumped boiling water on his girlfriend’s dog while it was locked in a cage, police said.

Two teens called police around 5 p.m. when they heard a dog whimpering and spotted the cage on the balcony of a Chino Hills apartment, the San Bernardino Sun reported. They quickly pulled out their cellphones and recorded Enping Qu, 22, pouring boiling water on the dog at least five times, according to police.

“You could hear the horror in the girl’s voice when she said, ‘Oh my god, is that boiling water?’” Deputy Dan Renear told the San Bernardino Sun on Wednesday.

Police went to Qu’s apartment and discovered the “dog’s coat and skin were warm from the water.” A tea kettle in the apartment had water that measured to 129 degrees.

“From the video that we have for evidence the dog was yelping," He said. "When we got up to the apartment, the dog was skittish and scared."

Police used a translator to speak to Qu, who said the dog belonged to his girlfriend, who wasn’t home at the time. He also claimed he thought he was pouring cold water on the dog, Renear said.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian and is recovering at the Inland Valley Humane Society. The pet will remain there as police investigate the incident.

Qu was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty and later released on bail.