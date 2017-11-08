2 police officers shot in Georgia, gunman found dead

Two Georgia police officers were shot Wednesday, leading officials on a brief manhunt -- until they discovered the suspected gunman dead.

The officers were shot in Forest Park near a middle school, leading to a lockdown of the school as a precaution, FOX5 Atlanta reported. Police almost immediately launched a dragnet for the gunman, identified as Jacob Bailey.

Bailey was found dead, Forest Park Police Major Chris Matson said, though he did not specify how the suspect died. Bailey was discovered behind a house near the scene of the shooting.

"There is no more threat to anybody," Matson said.

Both officers suffered non-life threatening injuries.