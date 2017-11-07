Man pleads guilty to obstruction in Atlanta corruption case

An Atlanta man has pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in an ongoing federal investigation into a pay-to-play scheme for city contracts.

Federal prosecutors say 41-year-old Shandarrick Barnes threw a concrete block through a window of construction contractor Elvin R. Mitchell Jr.'s home and left dead rats on his porch to keep him from cooperating with investigators.

Mitchell was sentenced last month to serve five years in prison and ordered to pay more than $1.12 million in restitution after pleading guilty in January to a conspiratorial bribery and money laundering charge. His lawyer has said Mitchell is cooperating with investigators.

Prosecutors say Barnes threw the block with the message "ER, keep your mouth shut!" and left dead rats on Mitchell's porch, car and in his mailbox in September 2015.