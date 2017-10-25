Pennsylvania good Samaritan caught on surveillance video tackling bank robber

A good Samaritan in Pennsylvania was captured on surveillance video tackling an armed bank robber, ripping off his mask and grabbing his gun and stolen money.

Robert Sakosky took down a masked, armed man iFriday n the Honesdale National Bank near Montdale, Pa., FOX8 reported.

Surveillance video captured Sakosky walking into the bank, followed by two more people who waited near the front door. A masked man wearing black walks in, waving a gun and demanding money.

The burglar was able to make off with a bag of money but did not get far after Sakosky ran up and pushed the robber to the floor. The two people near the door ran out immediately after Sakosky brought down the robber.

Sakosky was seen throwing the robber to the ground again, where he was able to grab the gun and the money. Sakosky also ripped the robber’s mask off his face to get a look at his identity. The burglar gave up and walked out the bank door and fled in his vehicle. Sakosky waited for police to direct them to the robber.

Later, Sakosky and bank employees were able to identify the robber as John Ryall, 38.

Sakosky, the general manager of the Carbondale Grand Hotel, was dubbed a hero by his employees and neighbors.

“To be honest it’s good to see a Samaritan take down someone that doing a robbery, town resident Nick Olmstead told FOX8. “It’s nice to know we have a community that’s going to help out.”

Carbondale Grand Hotel employee Wade Nordahl told FOX8 Sakosky was “definitely a hero” but also just a normal guy.

“He’s definitely a hero. He’s just a normal guy. He’s personable, he’s a good boss and he never gets angry. I’m honestly surprised he did it,” Nordahl said.

Ryall faced a number of charges including making terroristic threats and robbery. He was slated to appear in court next week.