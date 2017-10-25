Lewd bathroom habit leads to Pennsylvania man's arrest, police say

A Pennsylvania man who reportedly had a habit of leaving the bathroom door open while relieving himself has been arrested by New Jersey police following a three month investigation.

Frenchtown police took Lee E. Shechtman, 27, of Horsham, into custody Wednesday and charged him with three counts of lewdness, NJ.com reported.

Police said they investigated reports that Shechtman intentionally left the door open so that he could be seen by employees and patrons of a public business, which was not named.

Shechtman was released ahead of a court appearance.