NYPD says man made anti-white remark before throwing unknown liquid into 13-year-old girl's face

A man splashed an unknown liquid in a girl’s face and called her a “white b–ch” as she was getting off a school bus in Queens, officials said.

The 13-year-old had just stepped off the bus near the corner of Lefferts Boulevard and 101st Avenue in Richmond Hill when the man accosted her around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

“This is for you, white b–ch,” he shouted before throwing the substance in her face.

The attacker then fled north toward 97th Avenue, but not before the victim managed to snap a photo of him with her cellphone.

The child was taken to Jamaica Hospital for eye irritation. Police said she was not seriously injured and they are still working to figure out what the substance was.

The suspect is approximately 30 years old, bald and was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a red shirt underneath, police said.

