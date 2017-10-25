Mom of police officer killed in Vegas shooting dies days after son's funeral, report says

The mother of Las Vegas Metropolitan police Officer Charleston Hartfield died of a heart attack just two days after her son’s funeral, Fox 5 Vegas reported.

Sheryl Stiles suffered the heart attack and fell down an escalator, the report said. A family member said she was on her way back to her hotel room.

Her son was among the 58 people killed Oct. 1 in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

He was buried Friday following private graveside services. His burial came after a funeral that drew more than 2,000 family members, friends and police and military officers, with honors that included a motorcade down the Las Vegas Strip.

Afterward the mourning for her son continued. Stiles reportedly suffered the heart attack as well as a brain injury in the fall. She was reportedly placed on life support and died two days later from pulmonary arrest and acute cardio infraction.

Cecil Ralston, a cousin, said the police chaplain told him that she wanted to be with Charleston and that she “wanted to die.”

Her son was a married father of two and was off-duty during the massacre, where a gunman opened fire on a concert audience from a hotel room.

A year before his death, Hartfield began a computer file detailing the instructions for his funeral.

“If you’re reading this, then I’ve been called home,” Hartfield’s note read. The file was found by his wife, Veronica, following his death.

“Nothing I type will make this any easier, so I will get to the facts. My largest request: Please do not allow anyone to wear black. Black is totally depressing and I don’t want anyone expressing their sorrow over my passing,” Hartfield’s instructions read.

Hartfield asked that songs by Nina Simone and Johnny Cash be played during his funeral.

“I would like for everyone to enjoy themselves. And remember me for who I was. The truth only. None of that stuff about how great I was. Only real stories,” the officer wrote.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo called Hartfield, an 11-year police veteran, a “remarkable officer” killed by “an unremarkable person.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.