Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Pennsylvania

Mom attacks teacher with brick, pops her tooth out, after heated school conference, police say

By Michelle Chavez, Fox News
diashonta williams mug

Daishonta Marie Williams is accused of attacking a teacher with a brick after her daughter got trouble at school.  (Allegheny County Sheriff's Office)

A woman is in custody after police say she threw a brick at a Pittsburgh teacher because she didn’t like how her daughter was treated at school.

Police said a man and a woman in a black vehicle followed teacher Janice Davis-Watkins after she left Pittsburgh King PreK-8 school Wednesday afternoon. When the 46-year-old teacher was nearing an intersection in her car, the suspects approached her, police said.

She rolled down her window and the woman threw a brick at her, police say. The impact from the brick knocked out a tooth, police said.

After the attack, police arrested Daishonta Marie Williams, 29, and charged her with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, stalking and terroristic threats.

Police told the Pittsburgh Gazette that Williams had threatened the teacher earlier in the day after she was called in for a parent-teacher conference. The teacher accused Williams’ daughter of biting her after a dispute over a cellphone, and the student said Davis-Watkins choked her, the website said.

Cellphones are forbidden in the school district.

pittsburgh map

Police said Williams followed the teacher after she left King PreK-8 school and when she neared an intersection, threw a brick at her.

After the meeting, Williams said the teacher “was going to get it later,” according to the Gazette.

Davis-Watkins was released from the hospital Thursday, but will have further tests done for continuing medical issues, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visgitis told Fox News.

“Of course, all she could talk about was her students,” Esposito-Visgitis told Fox News after speaking to the teacher.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools released a statement saying it was concerned that a teacher was attacked.

“The individuals responsible must be held accountable for such horrifying behavior,” the statement said.

Michelle Chavez is a Fox News multimedia reporter based in Pittsburgh.