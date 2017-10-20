Mom attacks teacher with brick, pops her tooth out, after heated school conference, police say

A woman is in custody after police say she threw a brick at a Pittsburgh teacher because she didn’t like how her daughter was treated at school.

Police said a man and a woman in a black vehicle followed teacher Janice Davis-Watkins after she left Pittsburgh King PreK-8 school Wednesday afternoon. When the 46-year-old teacher was nearing an intersection in her car, the suspects approached her, police said.

She rolled down her window and the woman threw a brick at her, police say. The impact from the brick knocked out a tooth, police said.

After the attack, police arrested Daishonta Marie Williams, 29, and charged her with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, stalking and terroristic threats.

Police told the Pittsburgh Gazette that Williams had threatened the teacher earlier in the day after she was called in for a parent-teacher conference. The teacher accused Williams’ daughter of biting her after a dispute over a cellphone, and the student said Davis-Watkins choked her, the website said.

Cellphones are forbidden in the school district.

After the meeting, Williams said the teacher “was going to get it later,” according to the Gazette.

Davis-Watkins was released from the hospital Thursday, but will have further tests done for continuing medical issues, Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Esposito-Visgitis told Fox News.

“Of course, all she could talk about was her students,” Esposito-Visgitis told Fox News after speaking to the teacher.

The Pittsburgh Public Schools released a statement saying it was concerned that a teacher was attacked.

“The individuals responsible must be held accountable for such horrifying behavior,” the statement said.