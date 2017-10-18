Mom, 5 kids die after fire engulfs their Texas home

A mother and her five children died early Wednesday morning after a fire engulfed their home in eastern Texas, local authorities said.

Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis told KFDM News that the first fire alarm was reported around 12:15 a.m.

The Silsbee Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call only to find the small apartment engulfed in flames, Davis said.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.