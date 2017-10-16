Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Las Vegas Massacre

Stephen Paddock's brain put under microscope as investigators look for clues

Fox News
close
Las Vegas shooting survivor suing MGM Resorts and others in wake of concert massacre.

New calls to beef up hotel security in wake of Vegas attack

Las Vegas shooting survivor suing MGM Resorts and others in wake of concert massacre.

Investigators were probing the brain of the Las Vegas gunman Monday to see whether any previously-undetected conditions motivated him to commit the mass shooting.

Neuropathological examinations at Stanford University can reveal hidden conditions such as dementia and chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the New York Post reported.

FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

“There will be no stone left unturned in this process and this is the next logical step” former Clark County Coroner Michael Murphy told FOX5 Las Vegas.

The coroner in Las Vegas said Friday that Stephen Paddock’s body had been sent to the California school for study.

En esta imagen sin fecha proporcionada por Eric Paddock, se muestra a su hermano, el autor de un letal tiroteo en Las Vegas, Stephen Paddock. El 1 de octubre de 2017, Stephen Paddock disparÃ³ contra el Route 91 Harvest Festival matando a docenas de personas e hiriendo a cientos mÃ¡s. (CortesÃ­a de Eric Paddock via AP)

Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd at a country concert, killing 58 people and wounding hundreds more.  (AP)

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg said an autopsy was completed on the 64-year-old Paddock, but a finding on a cause and manner of his death is not expected for several months.

Fudenberg said he will await the results of the multiple forensic analyses at Stanford. He added the bodies of all 58 victims in the Oct. 1 shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival concert on the Las Vegas Strip were returned to next-of-kin by Oct. 6.

Workers board up a broken window at the Mandalay Bay hotel, where shooter Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shooting along the Las Vegas Strip, in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Wattie - RC17424B7F40

Workers board up a broken window at the Mandalay Bay hotel were Stephen Paddock fired from.  (Reuters)

Paddock’s body will be returned to his family after forensic test results are known.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.