Body of 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur found dead in Philadelphia river
This content is from our sponsor. Fox News editorial was not involved in the creation of this content.
The body of the entrepreneur behind the phone application “Emergensee” was discovered Thursday in a Philadelphia river, ABC 30 reported.
The medical examiner determined the body belonged to Philip Reitnour, 58. He appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” The Daily Mail reported that he was a father of four and made the pitch back in 2014. None of the “sharks” invested.
The body was found in the Schuylkill River.
The report said he was $3 million in debt and being sued. Police are investigating. He told The Huffington Post that he created the app after his wife lost her battle to breast cancer.