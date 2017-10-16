Body of 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur found dead in Philadelphia river

The body of the entrepreneur behind the phone application “Emergensee” was discovered Thursday in a Philadelphia river, ABC 30 reported.

The medical examiner determined the body belonged to Philip Reitnour, 58. He appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank.” The Daily Mail reported that he was a father of four and made the pitch back in 2014. None of the “sharks” invested.

The body was found in the Schuylkill River.

The report said he was $3 million in debt and being sued. Police are investigating. He told The Huffington Post that he created the app after his wife lost her battle to breast cancer.