California officer shoots, kills man after struggle caught on video

A Southern California police officer shot and killed a man Friday after a confrontation outside a convenience store that was videoed by a bystander.

Two short clips posted on social media sites for the OC Hawk news service appeared to show the encounter outside of a 7-Eleven in Huntington Beach.

One clip shows an officer struggling to subdue a man in a parking lot. While on the ground, the man grabs something from the officer's belt and the officer pulls out his gun and backs away. That clip does not show the shooting.

In the second clip, the man jumps to his feet and almost immediately is shot. Seven rounds can be heard as the man stumbles backward and then collapses against a wall.

The officer can be heard speaking into his radio, saying, "the suspect is down."

The officer had been speaking with the man outside the convenience store before the confrontation, Officer Angela Bennett, a police spokeswoman, said.

Police provided no additional information about what led to the initial encounter.

Bennett said the department is aware of video that shows the shooting and would review all evidence in the case.

"We're still in the very early stages of this investigation," she said.

The shooting occurred in the vicinity of Marina High School, which was put on lockdown as a precaution.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

