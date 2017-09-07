Hurricane Irma's storm path: What you should know

At least 10 people have died as Hurricane Irma ravaged through the Caribbean this week, destroying buildings and uprooting trees on its potentially catastrophic path to Florida.

The Category 5 storm – the most potent Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever – did “severe and in places critical” damage already to the island of Anguilla, according to the United Kingdom. It also ripped through the islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy and blacked out much of Puerto Rico.

As of early Thursday morning, the storm is moving toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

The National Hurricane Center has warned that the hurricane is increasingly likely to slam into Florida later this week – as Texas and Louisiana are still dealing with the devastating aftermath caused by Hurricane Harvey.

“Everyone in hurricane-prone areas should ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place,” officials said.

Here’s what you should know about Hurricane Irma and its trajectory.

Where is Hurricane Irma today?

Irma is located about 165 miles south east of Grand Turk Island in the Turks and Caicos, the National Hurricane Center in an 8 a.m. EST Thursday advisory. It is headed west-northwest at 17 mph.

It has maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, the advisory said.

When is it expected to make landfall?

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said that the Florida Keys may feel Irma's effects Friday night and early Saturday. Forecasters have said that the storm could travel up through Georgia and South Carolina as well.

President Donald Trump has already declared emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Irma has already devastated much of the northern Caribbean, leaving at least 10 dead. However, the number could rise as rescue teams have not yet finished inspecting the islands of Saint Martin and Saint Barthelemy.

The British Virgin Islands have also suffered “severe damage,” according to the United Kingdom Foreign Office.

Nearly every building on the island of Barbuda was damaged when Irma slammed into it early Wednesday. Approximately 60 percent of its 1,400 residents are now homeless, Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told the Associated Press.

FLORIDA DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY AHEAD OF HURRICANE IRMA

The National Hurricane Center said Irma's winds would fluctuate, but the storm would likely remain at Category 4 or 5 for the next day or two as it roared past Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba, the Turks and Caicos and parts of the Bahamas.

What else should I know about the storm?

Hurricane Irma is classified as a Category 5 storm – meaning it is extremely dangerous. It brings with it life-threatening winds, storm surges and rainfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The National Hurricane Center has predicted that it will remain at a Category 4 or 5 storm for the next few days as it passes through the northern part of the Dominican Republican and Haiti Thursday, nears the Turks and Caicos and parts of the Bahamas Thursday night and skirts Cuba on Friday.

Authorities warned that the storm could dump rain, cause landslides and flash floods and generate waves.

HURRICANE IRMA NOW POWERFUL CATEGORY 5 STORM

Residents on the U.S. East Coast were urged to monitor the storm's progress in case it should turn northward toward Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas.

"This hurricane has the potential to be a major event for the East Coast. It also has the potential to significantly strain FEMA and other governmental resources occurring so quickly on the heels of (Hurricane) Harvey," Evan Myers, chief operating officer of AccuWeather, said in a statement.

And while its impact on the continental U.S. is still not yet certain, Florida Gov. Rick Scott already declared a state of emergency Monday in all 67 counties in order to ensure “local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared for this dangerous storm.”

“In Florida, we always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and while the exact path of Irma is not absolutely known at this time, we cannot afford to not be prepared,” Scott said.

An estimated 25,000 people or more have already left the Florida Keys after visitors were ordered to evacuate, creating bumper-to-bumper traffic on the single highway that links the chain of low-lying islands to the mainland.

South Carolina's Gov. Henry McMaster also declared a state of emergency in the Palmetto state on Wednesday ahead of the storm.

The last Category 5 storm to hit the United States was Hurricane Andrew in 1992. An estimated 250,000 were left homeless and the storm caused more than $20 billion in damage in the Bahamas, Florida and Louisiana. Fifty-five people were killed.

Fox News' Kaitlyn Schallhorn and Zoe Szathmary contributed to this report. The Associated Press also contributed to this report.