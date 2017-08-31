The Latest: Fire crews slow growth of California blaze

The Latest on wildfires burning across the western United States (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Fire crews battling a wildfire that has destroyed 10 homes near the Northern California town of Oroville were able to slow its growth overnight.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Thursday that the blaze about 70 miles (112 kilometers) north of Sacramento had consumed nearly 5 square miles (13 square kilometers) and was partially contained. It's still threatening 500 homes.

It says fire crews from across California are joining more than 1,000 firefighters battling the fire that started Tuesday.

It's one of many wildfires burning across the U.S. West, including blazes in and around California's Yosemite National Park that have closed a popular road into the park, shuttered the iconic Wawona Hotel and evacuated nearby towns.

About 58 homes near the park were destroyed earlier this summer.

___

11 a.m.

Firefighters battling a wildfire near the Burning Man festival say they're trying to keep the main highway open to the counterculture celebration in the Nevada desert.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Gordon says State Route 447 connecting Interstate 80 to the festival was closed for several hours overnight but reopened Thursday morning.

Gordon says traffic is moving in both directions but it's "very slow going."

Interagency fire spokesman John Gaffney says the biggest priority is protecting about a half dozen ranches threatened by the fire that has burned about 45 square miles (116 square kilometers).

The blaze is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Burning Man.

He says aircraft are attacking the flames that are chewing through sagebrush and cheatgrass in temperatures expected to reach triple digits.

___

11:45 p.m.

Ten homes have been destroyed and 500 more are threatened near the Northern California town of Oroville.

The area has already been hard-hit by fire and a massive evacuation earlier this year caused by damage to sections of the nation's tallest dam.

Authorities on Wednesday arrested a man suspected of starting an illegal campfire believed to have ignited the blaze that has also damaged five homes.

