Texas woman found dead in Harvey floods; young daughter clinging to her is alive

A Texas woman has died trying to save herself and her young daughter from floods in the aftermath of Harvey -- but the little girl survived, authorities said.

A police statement said the Beaumont woman pulled her vehicle into a theater parking lot about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, when it got stalled in high water. The woman then took her daughter out of the car -- before they were swept about a half-mile away into a rain-swollen drainage canal.

Two Beaumont police officers and two fire-rescue divers in a rubber boat spotted the mother floating with the child, who was holding onto her mother. Officers pulled the child and the mother into the boat.

The child was responsive but suffering from hypothermia. The mother was unresponsive and efforts to revive her failed. The child was hospitalized in stable condition.

Four days after the storm ravaged the Texas coastline as a hurricane, authorities and family members have reported more than a dozen deaths from Harvey.

Rescue crews have acknowledged that the number of confirmed deaths from Harvey could soar once the floodwaters start to recede from one of America's largest metropolitan centers.

