Hurricane Harvey: Photo of dog carrying bag of food goes viral

A photo of a dog toting around a bag of dog food has become a viral sensation, Chron.com reports.

Facebook user Tiele Dockens shared a photo of the pooch, writing, “This dog is walking around Sinton TX carrying a entire bag of dog food with him. LOL #refugee.”

Otis got loose from a screen porch on Friday evening in Sinton, Texas, during Hurricane Harvey, Chron.com reported.

Salvador Segovia, who reportedly was looking after the dog on behalf of his 5-year-old grandson, spoke to the outlet.

“I kept yelling his name and yelling his name and he wasn’t around,” the 65-year-old grandfather said.

Otis was found by Segovia before his grandchild came back, according to the report.

“Otis can go to Dairy Queen and he can get a hamburger. He’s the only dog allowed to lie down in front of the county court house,” Segovia told the website. “He also goes to (the grocery store) H‑E‑B. He’s not a stray. He’s a good dog.”