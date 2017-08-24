Students punished for 'Jews vs. Nazis' beer pong game

One student was expelled, five were suspended and two were banned from co-curricular activities after officials at a prestigious school in Atlanta learned about a “Jews vs. Nazis”-themed beer pong match.

The teams used cups that depicted the Nazi swastika and the Jewish Star of David, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. In addition, Lovett School officials found out that minors who attended the off-campus match had consumed alcohol, the newspaper said.

“The fact that someone could even conceive of such a game and then play it and think it’s funny is beyond words,” Rabbi Peter Berg told WSB-TV.

Berg obtained a photo of the game that had been posted on Snapchat, the Miami Herald reported.

Officials at the Lovett School said they expelled the student who had taken the photo because he misled officials about his role in organizing and participating in the game, the Atlanta newspaper reported. Parents received a letter from Headmaster William S. Peebles, explaining the school’s response.

Attendees included 19 current school seniors, three alumni and about 10 other students and graduates, the newspaper said.

A similar case occurred in 2016 among high schoolers in Princeton, N.J., NJ.com reported.