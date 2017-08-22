Warrants reportedly issued for the arrest of white nationalist Christopher Cantwell

Warrants reportedly have been issued for the white nationalist who recently labeled the death of 32-year-old Heather Heyer in Charlottesville as “more than justified.”

Four warrants have been issued for Christopher Cantwell by the Albemarle County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, according to the New York Times. He’s wanted on felony charges related to the “illegal use of gases and injury by a caustic agent or explosive,” reports the Boston Globe.

During the Vice News Tonight documentary that aired within days of the unrest in Charlottesville, Cantwell said Heyer's murder was “more than justified” because the driver was provoked by “stupid animals” who attacked and then “couldn’t just get out of the way of his car,” adding that "some people got hurt, and that's unfortunate."

Cantwell, 36, told the publication that he believes the warrants are related to an incident caught on camera in Charlottesville where he is “pepper-spraying a guy straight in his face as he’s coming toward me.”

“I thought that spraying that guy was the least damaging thing I could do,” Cantwell, who was banned from OkCupid after being featured in the widely-seen documentary, told the Times.

In the film, Cantwell calls for a white “ethno-state,” shows off his arsenal of assault weapons and says that “a lot more people are going to die before we’re done here.”

Cantwell was a featured name on fliers promoting the “Unite the Right” rally that turned deadly when a man plowed his car into a crowd of people protesting white supremacy.

He told the Times that he is “looking forward” to having his day in court.