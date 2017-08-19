U.S.

CRIME

Charlottesville suspect faces 5 additional felony charges

The man accused of driving his car into a group of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia is facing five additional felony charges.

Charlottesville police said Friday they have charged James Alex Fields Jr. with two counts of malicious wounding and three counts of aggravated malicious wounding, Fox 29 reported.

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, is seen in a mugshot released by Charlottesville, Virginia police department after being charged with one count of second degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and one count of failing to stop at an accident that resulted in a death after police say he drove a car into a crowd of counter protesters during the "Unite the Right" protests by white nationalist and "alt-right" demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 12, 2017. Charlottesville Police Department/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. - RTS1BKBE Expand / Collapse

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, is accused of plowing his car into counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one.  (Charlottesville Police Department)

Fields, 20, is also facing other charges, including second-degree murder for allegedly plowing his car into counterprotesters during the Aug. 12 white supremacist rally, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer.

Police said Friday people injured in the incident suffered serious and permanent injuries.

Fields, of Ohio, had no prior connections to Charlottesville before the deadly rally.