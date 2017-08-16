2 charged with murder in suspected New York MS-13 killing

New York police say two people have been arrested on murder charges in a Long Island death that a prosecutor has linked to MS-13 gang violence.

The two are charged in the January death of 19-year-old Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay. His cut and battered body was found March 23 in a wooded nature preserve in the Nassau County hamlet of Massapequa (mas-uh-PEEK'-wuh).

Kevin Granados-Coreas was held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday. He and his attorney had no comment.

Carlos Portillo was arraigned July 3. The name of his attorney was not immediately available.

In neighboring Suffolk County, police have swept up dozens of suspected MS-13 members in the past year following 17 apparent gang-related deaths.

President Donald Trump visited the area in July and pledged to "destroy" MS-13.