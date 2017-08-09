Texas store clerks wrestle two armed men in attempted robbery captured on video

Two employees of a cell phone store in Texas fought off two would-be robbers and chased them away believing the crooks were holding fake weapons – but a gun left behind and found at the scene was fully loaded, police said.

Authorities are now looking for the two men who tried to rob the store.

Arlington police said the two suspects entered Z-Comm store on July 18 claiming they had phones to sell, but instead pulled a gun on the clerks inside.

Khurrum Monga and his son, Haris, told Fox 4 News they immediately noticed the two young men entering the store because they were overly dressed for the sweltering, 100-degree day.

Surveillance video shows the one of the suspects jump on the counter demanding things from the two clerks. The clerks fought back.

The second suspect, sporting a white shirt, pulled out a gun, which Khurrum boldly swatted away.

“I was just fighting with him,” Khurrum said. “I don’t know what happened. It just happened in a couple of seconds.”

He said the man he was fighting ordered his accomplice to shoot. One of the gunmen took off. The clerks held the other one until he ripped off his shirt to get away.

The Mongas later realized the men were holding real guns.

Steven Bartolotta of the Arlington Police Department said he was glad no one was hurt, but recommended that people should not challenge armed gunmen.

“You do need to try to defend yourself in any way possible,” he said, “but this is not something we recommend because you cannot replace your life.”

Police released the surveillance footage in hopes the public can identify the two robbers.