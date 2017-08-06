'Pharma Bro' Martin Shkreli says witnessing 9/11 prepared him for jail

Cocky “Pharma Bro” Martin Shkreli drew a weird parallel between jail and 9/11 Saturday, saying living through the terrorist attacks would prepare him for a stint in the slammer.

“A few months of jail doesn’t scare me. I saw 9/11,” Shkreli, 34, strangely bragged to a Boston Herald reporter while live-streaming on YouTube.

Shkreli was 18 years old at the time of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

EXPERTS: LACK OF REMORSE COULD BITE 'PHARMA BRO'

Shkreli was found guilty Friday of securities and wire fraud and faces up to 20 years behind bars at his sentencing.

Jurors convicted Shkreli on three of eight counts. Shkreli celebrated the outcome, even though it could get him a lengthy sentence.

“They found out I exaggerated about my business. Bill Gates has done this . . . it doesn’t equate to a criminal lie,” he said during his Saturday live-stream session.

MARTIN SHKRELI TRIAL: A TIMELINE OF EVENTS

Shkreli spent a good portion of his Saturday streaming session answering phone calls and playing video games.

He became “the most hated man in America” for raising the price of life-saving AIDS drug Daraprim more than 5,000 percent, from $13.50 a pill to $750 a pill.

Prosecutors alleged he had carried out an $11 million Ponzi scheme and allegedly boasted his hedge fund was worth $100 million when it had just $330 in the bank.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post.