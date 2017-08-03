Kentucky teenager sitting on hammock killed after tree falls on her

A Kentucky teenager sitting on a hammock was killed Tuesday when a tree collapsed and toppled on her, crushing her to death.

Michelle Chalk, 15, was in the backyard of a Ford Thomas home Tuesday night when she and her friend decided to spend some time sitting on a hammock, FOX19 reported. One of the two trees the hammock was tied to collapsed on top of her.

Officials found the teenager dead at the scene. Her friend was not seriously injured.

It's unclear what caused the tree to collapse. Police ruled her death an accident.

Chalk was expected to start classes at Highlands High School later this month. She danced at Cincinnati Ballet and was described as a treasured member of the group.

"We are deeply saddened to lose Michelle who was a vibrant and beloved member of our young performers cast," Victoria Morgan, artistic director of the Cincinnati Ballet, told FOX19.

