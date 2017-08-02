Georgia mom finds out son is dead when she pulls up to car wreck

A Georgia mother found out her son died in a car crash after she pulled up to the scene of the wreck unaware of what had unfolded.

Nicole Bahret of Cumming said she was on her way home in mid-July when she saw her son’s car had been involved in an accident.

“I knew when I saw his car,” Bahret told WSB-TV. “So, I actually pulled up to the scene. That’s how I found out.”

Mackean Robertson, 18, was the only one killed in the wreck. The other drivers and passengers were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

“When deputies arrived, they determined a white 2010 Mercedes SUV, being driven by a 17 year-old Natalie D’Allen from Suwanee... collided with a white 2005 Honda Accord driven by an 18-year-old male from Cumming,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office said in a press release on July 17.

“The Honda slid sideways into the path of a westbound green Nissan Pathfinder," the statement said. "The driver of the 2005 Honda Accord, Mackean Robertson of Cumming, Georgia was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A fundraising page for Robertson's family to help cover funeral costs has raised more than $15,000 as of Wednesday.

Bahret said she had a conversation with her son just an hour prior to the crash.

“He actually asked and said, ‘Can I hang out with some friends tonight?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds great,’” Bahret said.

Hundreds of people attended Robertson’s funeral.

“The day he died was probably one of the happiest days of his life because everything was going his way,” Bahret said. “You never think it’s going to be you and everything changes,” she said. “He was precious."

Bahret said friends and family have been helping her cope.

“In time you deal with it better, but the pain doesn’t go away,” Bahret said.

Forsyth Central High School, which Robertson attended, has scheduled a memorial for the teenager on Aug. 12.

D'Allen turned herself in to law enforcement on July 23 and posted bond, the sheriff's office told Fox News.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated that police said Robertson caused the crash. In fact, the sheriff's department tells Fox News that D'Allen caused the crash.