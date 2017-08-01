Georgia mom finds out son is dead when she pulls up to car wreck

A Georgia mother found out her son died in a car crash after she pulled up to the scene of the wreck unaware of what had unfolded.

Nicole Bahret of Cumming said she was on her way home July 18 when she saw her son’s car had been involved in an accident.

Mother drives up on wreck that killed son: https://t.co/bHBZ4sYsjP -- Hear from the emotional mom, on Ch. 2 at 6:14 a.m. pic.twitter.com/skK4XnOplr — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) July 31, 2017

“I knew when I saw his car,” Bahret told WSB-TV. “So, I actually pulled up to the scene. That’s how I found out.”

Mackean Robertson, 18, apparently neglected to yield, which caused three cars to crash, according to police. The teenager was the only one killed in the wreck. The other drivers and passengers were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries.

Bahret said she had a conversation with her son just an hour prior to the crash.

“He actually asked and said, ‘Can I hang out with some friends tonight?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that sounds great,’” Bahret said.

Hundreds of people attended Robertson’s funeral.

“The day he died was probably one of the happiest days of his life because everything was going his way,” Bahret said.

She added: “You never think it’s going to be you and everything changes. He was precious."

Bahret said friends and family have been helping her cope.

“In time you deal with it better, but the pain doesn’t go away,” Bahret said.

Forsyth Central High School, which Robertson attended, has scheduled a memorial for the teenager on Aug. 12.