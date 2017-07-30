'This is our flag': County tears down memorial, town rebuilds it

A Washington town took action after a roadside memorial honoring veterans was removed by county road crews.

The “years-old display” of American and POW flags in the town of Preston was taken down after someone filed a complaint.

Crews said they took the original flags down because they didn’t have permission to be there.

On Thursday evening, angry residents hung up new flags.

“People were really, really upset about this,” one resident told KOMO.

Another local man, Robert Cunningham, said it doesn’t make sense that one complaint led the memorial’s destruction.

“One person says they don’t like it, and they take it down. I don’t understand,” he said. “We live in the United States of America. This is our flag. Why is it offensive?”

County officials said they want to find a new location for the memorial because the current spot can become a visual distraction for drivers to look away and potentially get into accidents.

