Woman reaches $5M settlement with inmate in daughter's death

A Missouri woman has reached a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against a former neighbor imprisoned for killing her 9-year-old daughter in 2009.

Patricia Preiss signed a deal Monday that requires the convicted killer, Alyssa Bustamante, to pay Preiss more than $5 million.

Bustamante was 15 when she killed the Preiss's daughter, Elizabeth. Prosecutors say Bustamante committed the crime to see how it felt to kill someone. She was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Bustamante is now 23. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports she signed the agreement in March.

It wasn't immediately clear how or if Bustamante would be able to pay the settlement. Messages left with attorneys for both women by The Associated Press weren't returned Tuesday.

