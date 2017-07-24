Possible tornado destroys homes on Maryland's Kent Island as storm leaves thousands without power

Several homes were destroyed, roofs were ripped off of buildings and thousands of people were left without power after a violent storm system unleashed a possible tornado early Monday morning on Maryland’s Kent Island.

Queen Anne’s County officials said approximately 8,000 residents were left without power and residents were being asked to shelter in place after the storm.

Aerial images over Kent Island showed several homes had been completely leveled and others sustained extensive damage. Elsewhere, downed trees littered backyards and boats were blown from the water onto dry land.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge, which connects the island to central Maryland, was temporarily closed because of the storm.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Only minor injuries were reported, officials said. One person was treated at a local hospital and released.

Route 8 into Kent Island was currently closed to traffic except for residents.

The National Weather Service on Monday was still investigating the storm system and had not yet classified it as a tornado, according to Fox 5, which reported the highest winds occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 68 miles per hour.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

Officials also said schools on Kent Island would be closed Monday and Centreville Middle School would be used as a shelter.

Click here for more from Fox 5.