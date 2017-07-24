Dylan Redwine's mom says she's known since 'day 1' her ex was their son's killer

The mother of Dylan Redwine, the 13-year-old Colorado boy killed in 2012, said she knew all along that her ex-husband was responsible for their son’s death.

Mark Redwine, 55, was arrested Saturday in connection with Dylan’s murder. He faces second-degree murder and child abuse charges.

“I never had any doubt from day one, when Dylan went missing -- I knew that Mark had something to do with it,” Elaine Hall told Fox 31 in Denver. “…In hindsight, in retrospect, I see many signs that should have triggered something.”

Redwine has long been a person of interest in his son’s death after the teen went missing during a court-ordered visit.

Redwine and Hall were going through an acrimonious divorce and bitter custody battle when Dylan disappeared. He and Dylan had a tense relationship and the boy didn’t even want to see his dad in Colorado when he was ordered to visit him, court documents show.

Investigators found Dylan’s blood in Redwine’s house and cadaver-sniffing dogs detected a scent behind his washing machine.

Dylan’s remains were eventually discovered 10 miles from his father’s home. Forensic examiners concluded he died of blunt force trauma.

Hall, who went on the “Dr. Phil” show to accuse Redwine of killing their son, said she had always suspected he was the killer and is relieved he’s finally behind bars.

“I always worried about my family,” she told Fox 31. “Anyone who could kill their 13-year-old son is capable of doing anything.”

Redwine is being held on $1 million cash-only bond.

Investigators did not explain why they arrested Redwine after all these years. But last week they presented evidence to a grand jury that returned an indictment.

Hall said the past few years have been difficult for her.

“We’re glad this part of it has taken its course,” she said, “and now we are getting ready for the next step in the fight for justice.”