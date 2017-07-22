Colorado man arrested in 2012 killing of 13-year-old son

A Colorado man has been arrested and accused of second-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old son, who disappeared during a court-ordered visit in November 2012.

Mark Redwine was arrested in Bellingham, Wash. Saturday after he was indicted by a grand jury. He was being held on a $1 million cash-only bond.

In addition to the murder charge, Mark Redwine is also accused of child abuse resulting in the death of Dylan Redwine.

Dylan Redwine was last seen at his father's home in Vallecito, about 215 miles southwest of Denver, on Nov. 18, 2012. Some of the boy's remains were discovered in June 2013 and his skull was found by hikers in November 2015. Forensic testing revealed that Dylan Redwine had received injuries consistent with blunt force trauma in two locations.

Investigators found Dylan's blood in several locations in Mark Redwine's living room, the indictment says.

According to the document, Dylan Redwine had seen "compromising pictures" of his father and intended to confront him about them on his visit. The indictment did not elaborate on the nature of the images.

According to authorities, Dylan was the subject of a bitter custody battle between Mark Redwine and his ex-wife Elaine.

The indictment also claimed that cadaver dogs found evidence that a body had been in Mark Redwine's living room during a search in August 2013. A separate search in February 2014 revealed evidence that a body had been in the bed of Mark Redwine's truck.

In 2015, police named Mark Redwine as a person of interest in his son's death. A wrongful death lawsuit filed that July by Elaine Redwine was thrown out last year because it was filed after the statute of limitations had expired.

Mark Redwine has repeatedly denied any involvement in his son's death.

