Michigan woman convicted of husband's murder; pet parrot apparently witnessed slaying

A Michigan woman was convicted of first-degree murder Wednesday in the 2015 shooting death of her husband -- a crime that was apparently only witnessed by a pet parrot.

The Newaygo County jury deliberated for about eight hours before finding Glenna Duram, 49, guilty of killing Martin Duram, 46. Duram was shot five times in May 2015. Glenna Duram suffered a head wound in what prosecutors said was a suicide attempt, but survived.

Martin Duram’s pet African gray parrot, Bud, apparently witnessed the murder but was not utilized during proceedings.

Duram's ex-wife, Christina Keller, took ownership of Bud after Duram’s death. She said that after the slaying, Bud repeated: “Don’t (expletive) shoot,” in her ex-husband’s voice. Keller believes Bud was replaying a conversation that occurred the night of the slaying.

Duram’s parents also believe Bud was there at the time of the incident.

“That bird picks up everything and anything, and it’s got the filthiest mouth around,” Martin's mother, Lillian, told the BBC.

A Michigan prosecutor tried to use Bud’s phrases as evidence in the trial, but a judge dismissed it. The bird was not asked to testify.

Duram is due to be sentenced on Aug. 28 on the murder conviction and a felony firearm charge.

