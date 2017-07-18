Colorado girl run over, killed by boat driven by dad

A 12-year-old girl who was learning to water ski was killed Monday when she was mowed down by the powerboat her father was operating.

Zoe Anderson, a Colorado native, was water skiing on Newfound Lake in New Hampshire when she fell, the state's Marine Patrol said. Her father, Sherwood Anderson, got distracted by his hat flying off his head while driving the powerboat back toward his daughter.

SUSPECT IN FATAL STABBING SAYS HE WAS HELD AGAINST HIS WILL

Anderson placed the boat in neutral as it went over his daughter at a slow speed.

She suffered serious injuries to her torso and was immediately brought to shore.

Officials administered CPR, but were unable to revive her.

The girl's mom and sister were also aboard the boat that drove over her.

The incident remained under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.