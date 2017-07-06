Kansas City babysitter accused of molesting 1-year-old girl is attacked by her father

The mugshot says it all.

A babysitter accused of molesting a 1-year-old girl was tackled, hit with a dresser, and punched several times by the child’s father before his arrest in Kansas City, Missouri, last week, according to police.

The child's relatives forgot something they left at home after leaving her with a family friend, court documents showed. When they returned home, they found Jayson Newlun, 26, with the girl in her bedroom.

After the girl’s mom caught Newlun allegedly sexually assaulting the child, she alerted the girl’s father, who then attacked him, according to investigators.

The child's mother said that before the officers arrived, she told Newlun, “I hope you go down for this.” He replied, “I do too,” Fox 4 reported.

Newlun has been charged with child molestation in the first degree and statutory sodomy.

Newlun is being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond and his next court date is July 18. If he is convicted, he faces at least a decade in prison.

