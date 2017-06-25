Dramatic video shows teen falling from Six Flags ride

A 14-year-old girl visiting from Delaware survived a 25-foot fall from a stopped gondola ride at a Six Flags in upstate New York Saturday night.

The unidentified teenager was riding on the “Sky Ride” at Six Flags Amusement Park in Queensbury, New York just after 8 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said the girl was riding the attraction with a child relative and fell about 25 feet from a stationary two-person car. The ride was stopped by an operator after word was received that there was a rider in distress.

It was all caught in a dramatic video.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the girl, from Greenwood, Delaware, fell from the car and struck a tree before landing in the crowd. She was treated by park emergency medical staff and transferred by ambulance to Glens Falls hospital before being taken by helicopter to the Albany Medical Center.

She was in stable condition with no serious injuries.

Officials inspected the ride and said it was in proper working order. The park said in a statement that the safety of guests is a top priority.

"There does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride, but we have closed the attraction until a thorough review can be completed," a park official said.

Authorities also said an unidentified 47-year-old man from Schenectady, New York, who was a guest at the park, was treated and released from a hospital for a back injury sustained when he attempted to catch the falling girl.

No additional information was immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.