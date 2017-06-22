Missing kayaker off Maine found alive after US Coast Guard suspends search

A kayaker who went missing off the coast of Maine was found shortly after the U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search on Thursday.

The unidentified man sent a "mayday" broadcast three times over the radio about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday near Bois Bubert Island, the Coast Guard said in a press release. Officials believe he fell out of his kayak in the area.

Search crews, including the Canadian Coast Guard, Maine Marine Patrol and other partner agencies scavenged more than 456 square miles over the next 18 hours for the man.

The Coast Guard said just after 8 a.m. Thursday that it was suspending its search. However, an hour later it announced on Twitter it located the missing kayaker alive.

It's unclear where the kayaker was found and what his condition was.