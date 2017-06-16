Seattle girl mistakes bride for princess

A Seattle girl thought she saw a princess when she spotted a bride walking down the street, and her adorable reaction was all caught on camera.

Shandace Lerma was in Seattle taking photos on her wedding day in February when she notice a woman and a little girl staring at her in amazement, Q13 Fox reported.

"The little girl was holding a book,” Lerma told the station. "The mom said, 'she thinks you're the lady in the white dress.'"

Lerma then went up to the girl and handed her a flower from her bouquet, with photographer Stephanie Cristalli capturing sweet moment.

Lerma's husband posted to photos on Imgur, under the username Skizzotrobzface, on Wednesday.

"The little girl thought my beautiful wife was the Princess from her favorite book (the one she’s holding) #Wedding #bride," he wrote in the post.

The photos have garnered hundreds of thousands of reactions and comments as of Friday. Lerma's husband also asked the public to help the couple identify the mother and girl so he can send the photos to them.