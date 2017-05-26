California clown holding bloody machete spooks highway drivers

A clown waving a bloody machete over his head on the side of a California highway spooked passing drivers on Wednesday.

Larry Tovey, 61, of Gilroy, wore a clown suit and red and white makeup on his face while holding a machete caked in fake blood, according to KSBW.

He stood on the side of Highway 101 between Prunedale and Aromas, with his thumb drawn out, a gesture commonly associated with hitchhiking.

“Two deputies contacted Larry, with their guns drawn, and eventually figured out what he was up to,” the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

After handcuffing and questioning Tovey, the deputies determined he was not threatening anyone although the machete was real.

“He didn’t actually threaten anybody. He just had a sick sense of humor,” said Cmdr. John Thornburg of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office.