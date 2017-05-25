California investigators search home of missing 5-year-old boy's grandmother

California detectives investigating the disappearance of a five-year-old boy served a search warrant Thursday to the home of his paternal grandmother and "seized various items of evidence."

Aramazd Andressian Jr. went missing April 22 and was last seen leaving Disneyland with his father Aramazd Andressian Sr., who was found unconscious in a park and was unable to account for his son’s whereabouts.

Andressian was later arrested on suspicion of child endangerment but released on April 25, with the sheriff's department saying it had decided "not to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office for filing consideration at this time. The matter remains under investigation."

Investigators arrived at the Montebello, California home of Andressian Sr.’s mother early Thursday morning where they “seized various items of evidence.” Deputies did not reveal what evidence was found during the search.

Detectives also brought the child’s grandmother and paternal aunt in for further questioning although neither have been arrested or detained.

The search for the 5-year-old has spanned several Southern California counties, including Santa Barbara, where authorities searched last Tuesday in the Lake Cachuma Recreation Area where the boy may have been with his father on April 21, FOX 11 reported.

A $20,000 reward has been offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for information that helps authorities locate the child, who is white, 4-foot-1 and 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and plaid shorts and has a small mole on the bottom of his right shoulder.

READ MORE FROM FOX 11 LOS ANGELES.