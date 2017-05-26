California park rangers search for 'promposal' vandal

Park rangers in Southern California are looking for the vandal who scrawled an apparent “promposal” across a red rock in the mountains.

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation officials took a photo of the word “PROM?” on the rock near Sandstone Peak in the Santa Monica Mountains on Thursday and posted it to social media, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“We love hearing about creative promposals, but damaging public lands is not the way to do it,” a spokesman for the park wrote on its Facebook page.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the case.

Defacing rocks at a national park could come with stiff penalties.

Last year, a San Diego woman was banned from $524 million acres of federal land for painting over several rocks across various national parks. The woman pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanor counts and was sentenced to two years of probation and several hundred hours of community service.