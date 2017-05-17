Tennessee police searching for man who drove over officer

Clarksville Police are searching for a Nashville man after he drove over a police officer's leg on Tuesday and is still on the loose.

Clarkville Police say Officer Seth Traughber responded to a suspicious activity call at an Exxon on Highway 76.

The man had been in the parking lot for about 45 minutes and was believed to be on drugs. EMS personnel who were already on scene noted there were a couple of narcotic prescriptions on the front seat and say they had to wake the man up.

When Officer Traughber approached, he asked the driver to get out of the vehicle but the driver instead started the car and tried to shut the door. The door struck the officer and Officer Traughber grabbed the man, ordering the driver to stop. The driver told Officer Traughber "I can't do that," put the vehicle in drive and drove off, dragging the officer.



Offier Traughber lost his grip, fell to the ground, and was driven over his left leg with the back tire of the vehicle.

Police have identified the driver as Billy McNeil, a Nashville resident. McNeil could still be driving the 2007 Chevrolet pictured in the video. McNeil has warrants issued for his arrest that include aggravated assault, driving on a revoked license, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

Officer Traughber thankfully suffered no major injuries.

Read more from FOX 17.