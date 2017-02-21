Drive-by shooting kills 8-year-old boy inside California home

An innocent 8-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting after the bullets flew into a home in Southern California Monday evening, police said.

The shooting unfolded around 6:36 pm in Pomona. Fire dispatcher Ed Pickett confirmed that the boy was shot in the head. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The boy and his family were visiting family members when at least three bullets were fired at the house. It was not clear exactly how many times he was shot.

The home reportedly belonged to two local school teachers who had two young children of their own. According to Sgt. Bert Sanchez, the family had no ties to any gangs. “From all indications, it’s a very good family.”

Neighbors said that there were other young children at the scene when the victim was shot.

“It appears they were just (at) a family gathering with friends – minding their own business,” Sgt. Sanchez told KABC.

A motive for the shooting was unclear, and police did not have a description of the suspect.