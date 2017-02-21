Bizarre break-in leaves Texas family stunned

A Wichita Falls, Texas, family was very surprised to come home to hear their shower being occupied by a complete stranger, according to reports.

The victims came home around 5 p.m. on Sunday and noticed signs of a break-in and alerted police, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Officers found burglary suspect, Brad Vaughan, 37, in a bedroom wearing nothing but a pair of one of the victims’ Betty Boop pajama pants.

Vaughan’s clothes were on the bedroom floor along with the pocket knife police believe was used to break into the home, NewsTalk1290 reported.

He was charged with burglary of habitation and his bail was set at $10,000. He is currently at the Wichita County Jail.