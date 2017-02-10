Ohio man creates app to help victims of heroin overdoses

A Northeast Ohio man is part of a team that is developing a mobile phone app that would summon immediate help for victims of heroin overdoses.

It started with a challenge from the Food and Drug Administration to create a way to deliver the drug Narcan to victims in a more timely fashion.

Jared Sheehan, a native of Garrettsville and current CEO of a California-based technology company, accepted the challenge and helped develop an app similar to Uber, that would connect victims with those who have access to the life-saving antidote.

The OD App is just a first step in developing an overall program to attack the greatest public health crisis in decades.

