Florida sheriff's deputies foil alleged mass shooting plot at middle school

Authorities in Florida arrested two teens Thursday for allegedly planning a mass shooting at their middle school.

According to My News 13, the teens – ages 13 and 14 – are students at The Villages Charter Middle School. Officials at the school became aware of the alleged plot when they heard other students talking about it. The rumblings in the hallways indicated the students were planning the attack for Jan. 27.

Some students were told not to come to school that day, police said.

The station reported that Lake County Sheriff’s deputies questioned the 13-year-old who was allegedly planning the attack. The student told the police of the plot and referenced the Columbine shooting.

Deputies learned of the second teen involved in the planning. The 14-year-old also referenced the Columbine shooting when speaking with authorities, according to My News 13.

The two teens were arrested when deputies executed search warrants. Weapons were found at both suspects’ homes. The teens were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and were placed in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office expressed its gratitude to students who were “brave enough” for speaking up about the alleged mass shooting plot, according to WFLA-TV.

Security at the Villages Charter Middle School was expected to increase Friday.

