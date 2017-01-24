This is what $20 million hidden under a mattress looks like

Ever wondered what $20 million looks like hidden underneath a mattress? Well, the US Attorney’s Office in Boston has you covered.

Federal officials posted a picture of the jaw-dropping scene on Twitter Monday, just weeks after uncovering the cash during a money laundering bust related to TelexFree Inc.’s $3 billion global fraud case.

“Photo of $20M seized in box spring following arrest of Brazilian national in scheme to launder proceeds of TelexFree,” the prosecutors’ office tweeted, along with the photo.

The image stems from a search conducted on Jan. 4 inside the Westborough, Mass. apartment of Cleber Rene Rizerio Rocha, who was charged in a criminal complaint with one count of conspiring to commit money laundering in connection to the alleged pyramid scheme involving TelexFree.

According to the complaint, the internet phone service company ripped off about half of their participants, or roughly 1 million people across the world.

