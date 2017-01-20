One student injured, suspect in custody after shooting at Ohio high school

A student was shot and wounded at a western Ohio school Friday morning, and one person is in custody, authorities said.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office confirmed to WHIO in Dayton that the person wounded in the shooting at West Liberty High School was a student. The agency declined to disclose the victim's condition or which hospital the student was taken to for treatment.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. EST on Friday.

Inital reports indicated that the shooter fired through a window at the high school and hit someone in the boys’ bathroom near the science wing. A firearm has been recovered at the scene, WHIO reported.

West Liberty High School is located roughly 45 miles northwest of Columbus. It shares a complex with the local elementary school.

One person is in custody, but no further information on the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting was immediately available.

OSP, Champaign Co Sheriffs Office on-scene at West Liberty Salem High School. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/FSVkW48rDO — Jake Ryle (@WDTNJakeRyle) January 20, 2017

Parents in the district were being told to pick up their students at a nearby grocery store.

The superintendent's office didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.