An innocent teenage victim of a 2012 gang shootout in Tennessee has died after years of constant medical care.

The Times Free Press reports that 17-year-old Keoshia Ford died on Tuesday.

In 2012, Ford was playing outdoors when she was shot in the head during a shootout between two gang groups in Chattanooga, according to authorities. At the time she was 13.

The newspaper says Ford needed a nurse's constant care for years, spending time in a bed or a wheelchair and this year just beginning to respond to and recognize voices. In recent months, Ford also struggled with respiratory issues and was in and out of the hospital, according to the report.

The then-teenager charged with shooting Ford received a two-year sentence.