Anderson County, S.C., deputies are investigating after a woman was shot at a shooting range Monday afternoon.

Lt. Sheila Cole with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and EMS were called to the Skip-J Range on Murphy Road around 2 p.m.

TEXAS MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING WIFE, BABY IN HOME

A woman was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face, Cole said.

Cole later said the 24-year-old victim was in serious condition at AnMed Hospital.

The owner of the shooting range told FOX Carolina's crew at the scene that the shooting was an accident but deputies said the incident remains under investigation.

Click for more from Fox Carolina.