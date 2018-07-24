Southwest Airlines employee arrested for voyeurism

One Southwest Airlines staffer has been arrested for voyeurism after reportedly hiding a camera in a Seattle–Tacoma International Airport bathroom frequented by children.

Nicholas Williams was arrested on July 22 at Sea-Tac Airport around 11:30 AM, KIRO 7 reported. The 25-year-old Southwest staffer was handcuffed near gate B-9, an eyewitness said.

According to prosecutors, the man put a camera in a bathroom that children "sometimes use on their own," an act investigators say Williams admitted to doing “four or five times before.”

Williams’ role at the carrier remains unclear at this time.

As of July 23, Williams was booked into King County Jail and appeared before a judge, who set his bail at $90,000. If released from prison, he will not allowed to have contact with children.

Though representatives for Sea-Tac and Southwest did not immediately return Fox News’ request for additional comment on the story, the carrier provided KIRO the following statement on the matter:

"We will work with the appropriate authorities as they investigate an accusation that involves one of our Seattle Employees. We do not have additional details to provide.”