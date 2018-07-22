Ohio man called in bomb threat so he would not miss United Airlines flight

An Ohio man who called in a bomb threat to Cincinnati / Northern Kentucky International Airport so he would avoid missing his flight was sentenced Thursday to four months in prison and ordered to pay a fine.

Dana Carter of Dayton made a series of calls to the airport claiming there was a bomb on a Dallas, Texas-bound United Airlines flight in October.

The 40-year-old allegedly made the false reports because he was worried he was going to miss his flight.

The original flight ended up being canceled because of the threat and Carter was placed on another flight for Dallas less than two hours later, the Dayton Daily News reported.

Carter’s attorney admitted the false threat was a “foolish act,” the Daily News reported.

In addition to jail-time, Carter has been ordered to pay $7,700 in restitution to United Airlines for the canceled flight.

After his release, Carter will be on federal probation for three years.